Bisons Fight Hard

The Foothills Bisons stormed the ice last weekend in the Alberta Midget Hockey League

The Bisons enjoyed a strong 4-1 win over the NW Calgary Flames on January 13th. Airdrie's Brandon Machado scored a goal and notched one assist in the game.

Machado would score another goal on January 15th, but it wasn't enough to handle the Red Deer Chiefs as they took a 4-2 win over the Bisons.

The Bisons are still keeping oace in the AMHL and sit one point back of the league leading Calgary Buffaloes.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]