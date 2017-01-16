Thunder Light It Up!

The Airdrie Thunder showed why they're one of the best in the Heritage Junior Hockey League.

The team played two straight home games on January 13th and 15th and lit up the Ron Ebbesen Arena for 24 total goals.

Top scorer Clay Murray and former Junior A player Zac Giroux each had a hat trick in 15-1 thrashing of the Ponoka Stampeders on January 14th.

Two days later, Murray was at it again, notching a couple more goals in a 9-1 win over Medicine Hat.

With the win, the Thunder stand just two points back of the Mountainview Colts for top spot in the North Division.

The Thunder are on the road as they travel to Blackfalds to take on the Wranglers on January 17th at 7:30pm.

