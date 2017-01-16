Airdrie All-Stars Shine Bright

Airdrie skaters joined some of the Province's best on Saturday, January 14.

Both the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League (AMBHL) and the Alberta Female Hockey League (AFHL) hosted their annual All-Star games.

The AMBHL game saw Caleb Willms and Damon Agyeman of the Airdrie Xtreme head to Okotoks, where they helped lead Team South to a 5-3 win over Team North.

On the ladies team, the Airdrie Lightning sent Darcee Hall, Alyssa Wilkie, and Sydney Norrie to Red Deer for the AFHL All-Star game. Team South pulled off a 5-1 win over their Northern counterparts.

Airdrie's Jocelynn Pearce was also a part of the All Star actions as she represented Team South in the Bantam all star game.

