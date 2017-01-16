Cobras Take Home JV Championship at Cochrane Classic

The Cochrane High School Cobras JV Boys basketball team are the 2017 Cochrane Classic Champions.

In front of a packed Cobra dome, the boys took the Championship win right out of the hands of St. Francis Xavier.

Twenty-nine junior and senior varsity teams from all over Alberta were hosted by The Cochrane Cobras, Bow Valley Bobcats, and St. Timothy Thunder.

Of the three host schools, the Cobras were the only ones to medal with the Cochrane High School Cobras JV Girls taking silver.

Doug Jensen created the tournament almost a decade ago, in an effort to bring the three schools together for the love of basketball, with some friendly school rivalry.

It has since become one of the biggest 3A tournaments in the province, and continues to grow every year.

