Junior Host Teams Win First Games at Cochrane Classic

The Cochrane Classic Tournament got underway on January 12, with JV boys and girls teams hitting the courts.

Three Cochrane teams were successful in their first games of the tournament.

The Bow Valley Bobcats JV girls pulled off an upset against the Crescent Heights Cowboys in a 42-31 game.

The Cocrane Cobras girls team was also successful, grabbing a 53-31 win against the Lester B. Pearson Patriots.

On the boys side, the Cobras advanced to the semi-final round with a 94-49 win against Memorial.

The Bow Valley Bobcats find themselves on the consolation side of the bracket after a 98-27 loss to St. Francis Xavier.

