The Dragons Are Roaring

Airdrie's Junior C Hockey team is ready to play on the big ice on January 14th.

The Airdrie Dragons will face off in the Championship Game for Esso Minor Hockey Week against the Blackfoot Chiefs.

Coach Steve Hamilton says that the season has been a good ride so far.

"It's had it's ups and downs, we've got a lot of rookies that are just starting to mold into place. We're sitting 5th out of 8 teams, but we've beaten teams above us to get where we are now."

The Dragons play as part of Hockey Calgary's Junior C League, and for many of the players, it's their only chance to play the game.

"It's what this league is basically based on, it's the guys that can't commit to the time of Junior B, either due to work commitments or school. They just need a place to farm team up to the Junior B level."

When asked if they had a team photo to share, Hamilton stressed that they are a fully self supporting group, with little wiggle room.

"The boys themselves, with their dues pay for all the ice, everything. It's a tight budget we run on and we really haven't gone for a team photo...there's been businesses in the past that have stepped up and helped us out. For the most part we are 99% self sufficient."

Regardless of their tight budget, the team has been able to play and they're still charging ahead.

The Dragons are hoping for a lo of hometown support when they play their Minor Hockey Week final on January 14th at 8pm at the Max Bell 2 Arena.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]