A Battle Of Airdrie In College Hockey

For the first time since November, three Airdrie players will square off in University Hockey.

Maddison Smiley and the Mount Royal Cougars will play to back to back games against Spenser Jensen, Sam McKechnie and the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns.

The last time these two teams played each other was on November 18th and 19th, where the Pronghorns won both games 3-2 and 4-1. Sam McKechnie in the WHL (Photo Courtesy: Sam McKechnie) Spenser Jensen during his days in the WHL (Photo Courtesy Medicine Hat Tigers/WHL)

In 14 games this season, Smiley has scored 6 assists and boasts an impressive +6 on the ice.

Both Jensen and McKechnie, who played in the Western Hockey League, have 18 games under their belt with Mckechnie scoring 8 points to Jensen's 6.

The first of the two games goes on January 13th at 7 o clock in Calgary, while the second drops the following day in Lethbridge at 7.

Read More:

Next Stop, Vancouver

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]