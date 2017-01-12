JV Bobcats Extend Win Streak

The Bow Valley Bobcats JV girls started 2017 on a high note with another win, defeating the Beiseker Bandits 59-22 on January 11.

With the victory, the Bobcats extend their win streak to three games. Head coach Kris Nielsen says the team will try to ride the wave of momentum as they head into the Cochrane Classic Tournament starting January 12, where they'll face tough competition.

"Our team is seeded low and we have tough games right off the start."

The junior Bobcats start the tournament with what Nielsen calls a David versus Goliath game against the Crescent Heights Cowboys from Cochrane.

