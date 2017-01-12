Cochrane Athlete Named To Team Canada

His first rugby game was at 9 years old, and he hasn't looked back since.

Big things are happening for 18 year old Cochrane rugby player, James O'Neil who has just been offered a spot on U19 Team Canada that will be touring Wales in April.

O'Neil spent one year attending Cochrane High, then went off to Shawnigan Lake Private school in Vancouver Island that boasts a very specialized rugby program. He went on to play with the University of Victoria, and the U18 Canadian team last year.

O'Neil, wasn't actually able to make the try outs for the U19 team as he was playing rugby in New Zealand at the time, but Dean Murtin, Head Coach of U19 Team Canada offered the open side flanker a spot on the team.

Beside the U19 team, O'Neil is involved in the U20 team as well. He is very proud to get a chance to represent the sport of rugby and Canada.

" I am really honoured to be able to represent Cochrane on this level, and hopefully will help the sport and the community. Being one of two players from Alberta to represent on Team Canada is a big deal for me. "

He says that eventually he hopes to come back to Cochrane and play with the Bow Valley Grizzlies.

