Bruins Get The Best Of Cochrane Team

The AC Avalanche had their hands full on January 11th as they took on the NW Calgary Bruins.

The Midget Hockey team couldn't keep up with the Bruins, eventually losing the game 5-2 in Calgary.

Ethan Strang scored the first goal of the game off a shot from Mark Zachary and Jackson Wade on the Power Play.

From there, it was all Bruins who broke a 2-2 tie in the third period and eventually closed it out.

The Avalanche will play their first of three straight home games on January 14th when they welcome the Maple Leaf Athletic Club.

