Airdrie's Aaron Dell had quite the homecoming on Wednesday, January 11.

The local netminder got the chance to start for the San Jose Sharks, as they took on the Calgary Flames.

With friends and family in attendance, Dell stopped an impressive 25 shots. However, it wasn't enough.

In the end, the Flames would come out on top 3-2.

