Second Chance For Zac Giroux

Airdrie's Zac Giroux was faced with a tough decision last Summer.

The 19-year-old had to choose between continuing to play hockey with the Lloydminster Bobcats or go to University.

"At that stage, I figured going to school was the best bet for me, so that's what I did," said Giroux.

Giroux enrolled at the University of Alberta, but that wasn't the end of his life in hockey.

While back home in Airdrie, the subject of joining the Airdrie Thunder came up.

"They were kinda joking about me coming and playing, and it kinda got to a point where it was 'Well why don't I?'"

Playing when he can, Giroux has made it to three games so far this season and in those three games, he has a total of 4 goals and 6 assists.

As the Thunder sit in second in their decision, the focus for Giroux and the team will now shift to the playoffs.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]