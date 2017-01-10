High School Basketball Returns

After a few weeks off for the holidays, Rocky View basketball returns with Airdrie and Cochrane games on January 11 and 12.

January 11 will mostly boys teams play with some girls squads joining.

The Bert Church Chargers' JV and Varsity boys teams will head to Springbank to take on the Phoenix, while both George McDougall Mustang boys squads will head across town to face the Croxford Cavaliers.

All four Cochrane Cobras teams will face the Chestermere Lakers. The lady cobras will head to Chestermere while the boys will stay at home to host the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the junior boys and girls teams for the Bow Valley Bobcats will travel to Beiseker to take on the Bandits.

January 12 will see Airdrie girls take the courts as the Bert Church Chargers host the junior and senior teams from Springbank. At the same time, the Croxford Cavaliers girls will head to the Mustang Corral to take on George McDougall.

