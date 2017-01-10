A Royal Start To The New Year

A few Rocky View stars lit up the ice last weekend for the Foothills Bisons.

The Bisons beat the Calgary Royals 5-1 on January 8th for the first time this season.

Last time these teams met was on December 9th when they played to a 3-3 tie.

Chestermere native Tarun Fizer had two goals in the win against Calgary with Airdrie's Brandon Machado assisting on the first goal of the game.

Next up for the Bisons is a home game with the Northwest Calgary Flames on January 13th at 8pm.

