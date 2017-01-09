Another Goal, Another Win!

Another local Hockey star had an impressive showing in Calgary.

Airdrie's Jordan McConnell scored a goal for the Calgary Canucks in a 5-0 beatdown of the Drumheller Dragons on January 8th.

It was McConnell's 10th goal of the year for the team who are sitting in 3rd place in the AJHL South Division.

Next up for the local player is a northern roadtrip with stops in Sherwood Park and Fort McMurray before coming back to Calgary on January 18th against Okotoks.

