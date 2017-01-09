Turning Up The Heat In Russia

Airdrie's own Zach Boychuk has had a brilliant start to 2017.

The former Carolina Hurricane has scored two goals in the first three games of January for Sibir Novosibirsk in the KHL.

Boychuk scored the first goal in a 3-2 shootout win for Sibir over Lokomotiv Yaroslav.

Just five days later, Boychuk scored the game tying goal in another 3-2 victory, this time over Vityaz in Moscow.

The Airdrie Hockey product will look for more when HC Sibir takes on Severstal on January 11th.

