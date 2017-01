Cochrane's Tyler Wong has just walked away with big honour in the Western Hockey League.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes Captain was named the League's Player of the Month for December.

In 39 games so far, Wong has scored 28 goals for 56 points, and has the Hurricanes within an ear shot of the Central Division lead.

Wong and the Hurricanes will be in action on January 11th against the Edmonton Oil Kings

