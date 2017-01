Cochrane's Midget Hockey team, the AC Avalanche came out big in their first weekend of 2017.

After losing 4-2 to Lethbridge on January 7th, the Avalanche needed a bounce back game on home ice, and they got that the next day.

Top scorer Ethan Strang netted two goals as the Avalanche beat the Red Deer Chiefs 8-0.

Goalie Antoine Leclerc made 17 saves to record his second shutout of the season.

The Avalanche will now travel to Northwest Calgary to take on the Bruins on January 11th

