The Airdrie Xtreme went 1 and 1 in their first weekend of 2017.

The Bantam narrowly beat the SEAC Tigers 4-3 on January 7th thanks to two goals from Ty Mueller.

On January 8th, the boys were back on home ice and despite two big goals from Caleb Wilms, the Xtreme fell 6-3 to Grand Prairie.

It will be nearly two weeks until the Xtreme are back on the ice when they play the Tigers again at the Ron Ebbesen Arena.

