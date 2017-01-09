AMBHL All-Stars Boast Local Talent

The Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League (AMBHL) will host their All-Star Game on Saturday, January 14.

Sixty eight of the province's best hockey players will head to Okotoks to face off for fun, including two Airdrie players.

Airdrie Xtreme forward Caleb Willms and defenceman Damon Agyeman will join the South Division Team.

Players will head to Okotoks for a pre-game practice on Friday, January 13.

For a look at the full roster and more details, visit the AMBHL website.

