Fresh off a 10-1 victory against the Three Hills Thrashers in their first game of 2017, Airdrie Thunder head coach Randy Buckle and captain Lucas Pollock shared their thoughts on the road ahead.

Pollock said a decisive win is just what the doctor ordered to get the team going again, especially after a long holiday break.

"It's good to have a game like that were we can just kind of come back and regroup, and just bury some goals and get some confidence back. We need that. The two practices a week is also going to be a huge thing for us here."

Randy Buckle also believes two practices a week will be key going forward. The twice a week practices were implemented at the start of 2017 for the first time this season, and Buckle says the effects are already being felt.

"There was a lot of tired boys at the end of 'er. Which is good, I mean, that's what we're going to use Tuesdays for: conditioning, skill work, just to get everything going with our boys. Thursdays is going to be power play, defensive zone coverages, just the game itself."

Buckle is also excited about the addition of two new players, Zac Giroux and Connor Boyd, who are joining the Thunder for the first time this year after stints in the AJHL.

"That experience, the leadership, the calmness they bring to the bench, and they talk to everybody, so it's positive and that's what they're going to help us with the most."

Boyd and Giroux are already contributing to the team, both registering goals and assists in the win against Three Hills.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]