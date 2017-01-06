Local Coach Gets Top Job

A man who loves his Football has just been given a nice promotion.

Airdrie's Chris Glass was recently named the head coach of the Calgary Bulldogs Midget Football team.

Glass who has spent time as a co-ordinator for the Airdrie Raiders and coach with the George McDougall Mustangs says his experience will help him.

"I look at what we did with the Raiders a couple years ago, nobody saw that coming and we kind of took the league by storm."

Glass says if it wasn't for working with the Raiders and coach Steve Kemp, this head coaching opportunity may never have happened.

To Glass, the biggest payout from taking a job like this is to help boost the local Football scene.

"Even though I'm going to be coaching within the City of Calgary, I'm still an Airdrie resident and Airdrie boy and I still want to make sure we're doing Airdrie proud...If we can prove ourselves down at the Bulldogs, that also proves the fact that there's talent not only in the Football players in Airdrie but in the coaching levels in Airdrie as well."

