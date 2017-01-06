Another General Takes Big Honour

Another member of the Cochrane Generals has won Goaltender of the month in the Heritage Junior Hockey League.

Ty Robinson took home the honours for December after posting a perfect 3-0 record along with a league best 0.67 Goals Against Average.

In 14 games so far this season, Robinson boasts an 11-3 record with a 92 percent save percentage.

Robinson is the second member of the Generals who win this award as fellow netminder and Airdrie native Ryan Simpson won Goaltender of the Month last October.

