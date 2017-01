One day after his brother faced his former club, Taden Rattie is ready to do the same.

Rattie will take on his former team, as his Vancouver Giants play the Red Deer Rebels on January 7th.

It will be the first time Rattie faces the Rebels since they traded him to Vancouver back in September.

Puck drop is set for 7 o clock at the Enmax Centrium in Red Deer.

