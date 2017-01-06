Thunder Look To Strike First in 2017

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Airdrie Thunder will play their first game of 2017 on Friday, January 6th.

After a well deserved holiday break, the boys will play host to the Three Hills Thrashers. 

In the month of December, the Thunder earned an impressive 5-2-0 record and are currently 2nd in the Northern Division with a 21-6-2 record. 

They last took on the Thrashers on December 3rd, and took home a 5-2 win. 

Puck drop is set for 8 pm at the Ron Ebbesen Arena. 

 

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

