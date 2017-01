Airdrie's Ty Rattie is shipping out to Raleigh.

On January 4, the Carolina Hurricanes announced that they had acquired Rattie on waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

Rattie was drafted by the Blues in 2011 and made his NHL debut in 2013.

In his three seasons with St. Louis, the forward has appeared in 30 games, earning four goals and four assists.

