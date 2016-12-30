Mustangs Use Holiday Break to Recover

The George McDougall Mustang's senior boys basketball team went into the Christmas break on a high. Shorthanded due to injury and illness, the Mustangs came out of a close game against the Cochrane Cobras to finish 2016. Team manager Gregg Moss said the Christmas break couldn't come at a better time.

"There's nothing serious with any of the injuries. So Christmas break, ten days off, should be fantastic, we should come back in the new year healthy and ready to take on the world."

So far this season, the senior Mustangs are undeafeted in Rocky View league play. Moss said the team's outlook is good, but they know they need to stay focused. The Mustangs have benefitted from an easy schedule so far, playing weaker teams or teams riddled with injuries. 2017 will be much harder.

"We know we've got some tougher games coming up, but our confidence level is very good right now, and coming into the new year, we're a very confident bunch but we also know we have our work cut out for us still and we're not taking any game for granted."

Through it all, Moss said the squad has their eyes on one game in particular.

"The one that was circled from day one is our second last game of the year against Bert Church, cross town rivals. The kids all know each other from each team from playing community ball."

This year, the Mustangs will host the Chargers in the Mustang Corral, and Moss said a win against their rivals would be especially sweet.

The Mustangs will hit the courts with the rest of Rocky View when play resumes on January 11.

