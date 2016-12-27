  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Foothills Bisons were happy with the day one results of the Mac's Midget Tournament, securing a 5-2 win over the Red Deer Chiefs in the Father David Bauer Arena on December 26.

Cochrane's Ben Laidlaw got the start in net, and held off the Chiefs over and over, including a couple of penalty shots.

Meanwhile, Airdrie's Brandon Machado contributed an assist on one of the Bison's five goals.

The Bisons are back at it on December 27 for day two of the Mac's Midget Tournament when they take on the Alaska Oilers in the Max Bell Centre at 2:30pm.

 

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local Sports

Bisons Charge to a Win on Day One of Mac's Midget

The Foothills Bisons were happy with the day one results of the Mac's Midget Tournament, securing a 5-2 win over the Red Deer Chiefs in the Father David Bauer Arena on December 26.

Bison Look Forward to Mac's Midget Tournament

Some local hockey players are getting ready to hit the ice at the Mac's Midget Tournament on Boxing Day.

Thunder Go Into Break On A High

The Airdrie Thunder will go into the Christmas break on a high after an 8-5 victory on the road against the Stettler Lightning December 23.

Bobcats Coach Impressed With Improvement

With Rocky View basketball on break for Christmas, Bow Valley Bobcats JV girls coach Kris Nielsen took some time to reflect on the season so far.

Local Goalie Excited for AFHL All-Star Game

On December 20, the rosters were announced for the Alberta Female Hockey League's inaugural All-Star games. Local goalie Jocelynn Pearce was named to on of the spots on the Southern Division Bantam…

Chargers End 2016 Strong

The Bert Church Chargers finished 2016 on a high note with three dominant performances against the W.H. Croxford Cavaliers on December 21.

Cobras and Bobcats End the Year With a Win

JV Girls basketball teams from Cochrane will go into the Christmas break on a high note.

Falling To The Stars

The Foothills Bisons were hoping for a big finish in their final game before the Mac's Midget Hockey Tournament.

Airdrie Hockey Players Make AFHL All-Star Teams

The inaugural Alberta Female Hockey League All-Star Games are coming up in January, and some local players made the cut for the All-Star teams.

Mustangs Win One, Drop One Against Cobras

December 21, saw mixed results for the George Mac Mustangs as they welcomed the Cochrane Cobras to the Mustang Corral for two boys basketball games.

Singing The Blues

It wasn't the way the AC Avalanche hoped to end 2016 last weekend.

Bisons Face Off Tonight

A couple local hockey stars will suit up for the final game of 2016 for the Foothills Bisons.

Ending 2016 On A Good Note

The Cochrane Chaos Junior Female Hockey team wrapped up 2016 with a win.

Mustangs Battle Cobras in Final Game Before Christmas

The George McDougall Mustangs will go head to head with the Cochrane Cobras in four games before the Christmas break.

The Airdrie Sting are Ringette Royalty

It was a huge weekend for the Airdrie U12B Sting ringette team.

Thunder Get The Job Done

The Airdrie Thunder are taking a much needed rest after an offensive explosion last weekend.

Twirlers Heading to California

The Airdrie Sky High Twirlers are sending seven girls to represent Canada and Airdrie at the first Pan Pacific Competition from January 12-15 in Stockton, California.

Mustangs One Step Closer to Tournament Championship

The George McDougall Mustangs senior boys are one game away from back to back championships at the Rocky Mountain Classic in Canmore.

Mustangs Stampede Past Hawks at Rocky Mountain Classic

The George McDougall Mustangs started off the Rocky Mountain Classic in Canmore on the right note with a decisive win in their first game on December 16.

Thunder Find Redemption Against Stampeders

The Airdrie Thunder are back in the saddle with a win against the Ponoka Stampeders on December 16.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login