Bisons Charge to a Win on Day One of Mac's Midget

The Foothills Bisons were happy with the day one results of the Mac's Midget Tournament, securing a 5-2 win over the Red Deer Chiefs in the Father David Bauer Arena on December 26.

Cochrane's Ben Laidlaw got the start in net, and held off the Chiefs over and over, including a couple of penalty shots.

Meanwhile, Airdrie's Brandon Machado contributed an assist on one of the Bison's five goals.

The Bisons are back at it on December 27 for day two of the Mac's Midget Tournament when they take on the Alaska Oilers in the Max Bell Centre at 2:30pm.

