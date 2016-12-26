Bison Look Forward to Mac's Midget Tournament

Some local hockey players are getting ready to hit the ice at the Mac's Midget Tournament on Boxing Day.

The Foothills Bisons will kick off their tournament against the Red Deer Chiefs at the Father David Bauer Arena in Calgary at 12:45 on December 26.

Airdrie's Tyler Petrie and Brandon Machado will look to make an impact for the Bison in the tournament.

Prior to the Mac's Midget, the Bisons went into the Christmas break with a 5-4 loss to the Calgary Northstars.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]