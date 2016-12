The Airdrie Thunder will go into the Christmas break on a high after an 8-5 victory on the road against the Stettler Lightning December 23.

Clay Murray once again led his team to victory, scoring a trio of goals.

With the win, the Thunder tie the Mountainview Colts for first place in their division at 44 points.

The Thunder will return to action on January 6th when they take on the Three Hills Thrashers at home.

