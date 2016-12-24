Local Goalie Excited for AFHL All-Star Game

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

On December 20, the rosters were announced for the Alberta Female Hockey League's inaugural All-Star games. Local goalie Jocelynn Pearce was named to on of the spots on the Southern Division Bantam Elite All-Star team.

Pearce was excited to recieve the news.

"My coach texted me, and I was just really happy, I was really excited to be a part of this."

Pearce currently plays goalie for the Olds Grizzlys, and will be joined on the All-Star team by her teammate, forward Sarah Wozniewicz from Cochrane. Pearce hopes that being an All-Star will inspire other Airdrie girls to hit the ice.

"A lot more girls are joining girls hockey now. I know we've had a couple girls come out to practices, and for sure it's something to look forward to. I think that we want more girls to start playing girls hockey."

Pearce has a little rest over the Christmas break before training starts for the All-Star game and her season with the Grizzlys resumes.

"We have a bit of a Christmas break. We do have a few practices, and then this starts up before our season starts up again."

The Bantam Elite All-Star game will be held in Strathmore on January 14.

 

