Chargers End 2016 Strong

The Bert Church Chargers finished 2016 on a high note with three dominant performances against the W.H. Croxford Cavaliers on December 21.

In JV boys action, the Chargers came away with an 84-57 win over the Cavaliers. The senior boys Chargers had an equally impressive game, beating Croxford by 46 points in a 91-45 win.

The Charger's senior girls squad als had a strong showing, playing Croxford on the road and taking home a 48-19 win.

Rocky View basketball will pause for the Christmas break, and resume on January 11.

