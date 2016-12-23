Cobras and Bobcats End the Year With a Win

JV Girls basketball teams from Cochrane will go into the Christmas break on a high note.

On December 20, the Cochrane Cobras defeated the George McDougall Mustangs 51-35 to extend their winning streak to two games.

On December 21, the Bow Valley Bobcats came away with their first win of the season in RVS league play with a 50-29 victory on the road against the Springbank Phoenix. Hannah Bahrey was the Bobcats big scorer with 22 points.

That same night, the Croxford Cavaliers welcomed the Chargers and walked away with a 48-36 victory against Bert Church.

These teams will rest over the Christmas break and resume play in the new year.

