Falling To The Stars

The Foothills Bisons were hoping for a big finish in their final game before the Mac's Midget Hockey Tournament.

Unfortunately, the team fell just short in a nailbiting 5-4 loss to the Calgary Northstars on December 21st.

Airdrie's Tyler Petrie scored two goals in the game and Cochrane goalie Ben Laidlaw stopped 29 shots.

It still wasn't enough as the Bisons lost for just the third time in regulation this season.

The Bisons will look to use this loss as motivation as they begin their quest for the Mac's Midget Hockey Championship which starts on Boxing Day, when they play Red Deer.

