Airdrie Hockey Players Make AFHL All-Star Teams

The inaugural Alberta Female Hockey League All-Star Games are coming up in January, and some local players made the cut for the All-Star teams.

Airdrie Lightning players Sydney Norrie, Darcee Hall, and Alyssa Wilkie were all named to the Southern Division Midget All-Star team.

Meanwhile, Airdrie's Jocelynn Pearce and Cochrane's Sarah Wozniewicz, teammates on the Olds Grizzly's, will play for the Southern Division All-Star team in the Bantam Elites game.

Red Deer will host the Midget All-Star game, while the Bantam Elites game will be played in Strathmore. Both games will be held on January 14, 2017.

