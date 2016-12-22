Mustangs Win One, Drop One Against Cobras

December 21, saw mixed results for the George Mac Mustangs as they welcomed the Cochrane Cobras to the Mustang Corral for two boys basketball games.

The JV Mustangs squad felt the snake bite in a 76 point loss to the Cobras, losing 100-24.

The Varsity Mustangs were more successful against the Cobras, tying up the game with 33 points at the half. The Mustangs battled back in the fourth quarter to sneak past the Cobras with a 78-70 win.

The Mustangs varsity's win keeps the boys undefeated, adding to their prolonged winning streak.

In Cochrane, the Bow Valley Bobcats ended 2016 on a high note, snatching the school's first basketball win of the season against the Springbank Phoenix. The Senior Boys Bobcats held onto an 11 point lead to beat the Phoenix 75-64.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]