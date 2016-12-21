Singing The Blues

It wasn't the way the AC Avalanche hoped to end 2016 last weekend.

On December 17th, the Cochrane Hockey club gave it their all against the Calgary Royals Blue, only to fall 7-3.

Despite one goal and a strong push from top scorer Ethan Strang, the team still fell short against one of their top rivals.

Overall though, the team is keeping their heads up after posting some impressive wins in December.

The Avalanche will be motivated when they return to the Cochrane ice on January 7th against Lethbridge.

