Bisons Face Off Tonight

A couple local hockey stars will suit up for the final game of 2016 for the Foothills Bisons.

The team will hit the ice on December 21st when they take on the Calgary Northstars.

In their last game on December 16th, Airdrie's Brandon Machado and Tyler Petrie each scored a goal in the Bisons 7-1 rout of the Knights of Columbus Pats.

The Bisons still own the best record in the Alberta Midget Hockey League with 18 wins for 39 points.

A possible win number 19 is in the cards when the Bisons and Northstars face off at 7:30pm on December 21st

