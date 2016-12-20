Ending 2016 On A Good Note

The Cochrane Chaos Junior Female Hockey team wrapped up 2016 with a win.

On December 18, the Chaos played Penhold at Spray Lake Sawmills Family Sports Centre and beat them 4-2.

Derek Loomer, Cochrane Chaos Head Coach and VP Operations, says the girls played strong and wouldn't let the Amazons catch up.

"We came out. We scored early and held the lead through the whole game. When Penhold did score, we basically went out right in the next shift and took our lead back. It was a good finish to the first half."

The Chaos has been playing pretty much as Coach Loomer expected; winning half and losing half.

"We're playing about 500 and for the most part the games that we thought we should win; we've won. We've had a lot of hard games our record is 8-6 and 2 overtime losses."

The girls are looking forward to the Christmas break, but the first two games in the second half of the season take place on home ice January 7 and 8 which will bring huge support from the fans.

"Both those games take place the same weekend as the Cochrane Minor Hockey Female Tournament. They expect to have lots of fans out and lots of young female hockey players that are the future of our team and our league."

On January 7, it's the Cochrane Chaos vs Edmonton Wolves at Spray Lake Sawmills Totem 1 at 7 P.M.

On January 8, it's the Cochrane Chaos vs Calgary Titans at Spray Lake Sawmills Totem 1 at 5 P.M.

