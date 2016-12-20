Mustangs Battle Cobras in Final Game Before Christmas

The George McDougall Mustangs will go head to head with the Cochrane Cobras in four games before the Christmas break.

On December 20, the lady Mustangs will head on the road to face the Cobras, while the George McDougall boys squads will welcome Cochrane at the Mustang Corral.

Meanwhile in Cochrane, the Bow Valley Bobcats JV and Varsity boys teams will look to get their first wins of the season at home against the Springbank Phoenix.

JV games will tip off at 6:00 pm, with Varsity games following at approximately 7:45 pm.

