The Airdrie Sting are Ringette Royalty

It was a huge weekend for the Airdrie U12B Sting ringette team.

On Saturday, the girls pulled off a 13-2 win against the BowView Blades.

Kalina Crawford netted 4 goals, and Avery Fleck pulled off a hat trick. Gemma Hoover came out with an impressive 6 assists.

The Sting were back at it on Sunday where they won 11-7, thanks to 4 goal performances from Gemma Hookver and Leah Weech.

With the two wins in hand, the girls are now 12-1-1, making them the best team in Southern Alberta Ringette.

The girls can now enjoy a bit of a holiday before getting back on the ice January 18.

