Thunder Get The Job Done

The Airdrie Thunder are taking a much needed rest after an offensive explosion last weekend.

On December 18th, the team traveled to Blackfalds and easily took the win 5-3.

It was the second straight win for the boys after taming the Ponoka Stampeders 11-3 at home.

The Thunder have just one more game left in 2016. They'll head up to Stettler to play the Lightning on December 23rd.

