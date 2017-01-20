FCC Ag Knowledge Event Coming To Alberta

  • Print
Farm Credit Canada is inviting agriculture producers to come out and learn from experts in the industry at an FCC Ag Knowledge Exchange event

This workshop can help participants gain better financial control of their farm business by learning and implementing best-practice business management techniques.

The Speaker is Kim Gerencser who's worked for more than nine years in the financial industry, gaining a breadth of experience in areas as diverse as mutual funds and life insurance to retail banking and commercial agricultural specialist.

The nearest event is Wednesday January 25, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Carstairs Community Hall.

The event is free for all producers.

Participants can register online at www.fcc.ca/agknowledge or by calling 1-888-332-3301.

