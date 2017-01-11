Knowing Where You Are On The Farm

Farming ain't what it used to be.

More and more farmers, like the rest of us, are becoming more reliant on technology.

That's where Trimble's Ag Solutions come in, as they're the industry leader in farm based GPS systems.

Trimble's VP of Natural Resources Darryl Matthews was a guest speaker at early December's Farm Forum event in Calgary and he says farmers have plenty of questions, and they have the answers.

"They're asking us "How can we help them drive efficiency on the farm and help them with their input costs." And one of the things Trimble does is pinpoint and exactly put the inputs in the best place to give you the best return on those input costs."

Matthews says using their technology can save farmers thousands of dollars a year in lowered input costs.