Coaching Farmers To Higher Returns

Farmers have a new place to turn when looking for advice.

Agri-Trend has joined forces with Trimble to become one of the largest sources of information for farmers in the world.

Robert Saik, is the founder of Agri-Trend and says he launched his company with one simple interest in mind.

"I started Agri-Trend in 1997 with a mission to help farmers allocate resources better. So, I didn't want to get involved in the business of selling. So I wanted to get paid by farmers for coaching. To provide them, independent, unbiased professional advice."

Agri-Trend, Agri-Data, Connected Farm and Farm Works all merged with Trimble software in 2016 to become one of the largest information and agriculture software companies in the world.