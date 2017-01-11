Coaching Farmers To Higher Returns

The provincial government and the University of Alberta are getting together to continue agricultural research at two southern Alberta substations. The province has been implementing a new management…
Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has doubled the amount of credit available under the FCC Young Farmer Loan. The credit limit will be increased to $1 million from $500,000. “A big focus of FCC’s mandate is…
For three days, producers, industry, government representatives and Alberta Beef Producers delegates tackled big issues impacting the province’s cattle industry at the the Annual General Meeting in…
The Alberta Beef Producers are pleased with the actions taken this week by the provincial and federal governments to help ranchers dealing with bovine TB. Beef Producers Executive Director Rich Smith…
Job seekers might want to look outside the box and think about a future in the agriculture industry. Ag for Life has launched their "ThinkAg Careers" program, and Kayley Segboer with Ag for Life says…
US President-Elect Donald Trump has stated his desire to re-negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) after he takes office, and that has some Canadian politicians and farm groups…
Alberta Beef Producers delegate election results are in. Official counting of the ballots took place Wednesday, November 9. Zone 3 was the only zone with an election this year. The remaining eight…
Canadian farmers Have aided 66 charities and non-profits that make life better in small towns across the country. They'll each receive $2,500 grants from the Monsanto Fund as part of the 2016…
Wildrose MLAs are calling on the government to take quick action on bovine tuberculosis. Thirty cattle ranches have been put under quarantine in southern Alberta since the first case of bovine TB was…
There was a big jump in hail losses in Alberta in 2016. Total payouts in Alberta this year are reported at $64 million, compared to $50 million in 2015. The total number of premiums was at $79…
Three men have been inducted into the Alberta Agriculture Hall of Fame.
One of the best ways the Alberta Beef Producers can communicate with grassroots producers is coming up. The organization prides itself on being an organization of producers, run by producers,…
Ron Bonnett The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) voiced its opinion last week to the House of Commons Standing Committee of Finance during its annual pre-budget consultation hearings. CFA…
One of Canada's largest feedlots has said it won't be taking on any more cattle. Western Feedlots announced Wednesday it's winding down its cattle operations. Cattle market analyst Anne Wasko with…
Statistics Cnada has released its Model-Based Principal Field Crop estimates for August 31, 2016. At the national level, spring wheat production is estimated to be 20.6 million tonnes in 2016, up…