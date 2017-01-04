Canadian And U.S. Ag Reps To Meet

Agriculture Minister Oneil Carlier will talk trade and growth opportunities with Canadian and U.S. agricultural leaders in Baton Rouge this weekend.

The annual Legislative Agricultural Chairs Summit will be held January 6 to 8, bringing together provincial ministers and U.S. state legislators to examine issues that affect the North American agriculture sector, including trade, agriculture legislation and policy.

“Alberta’s agricultural exports to the U.S. are worth nearly $4 billion annually, so it is vital that we continue to maintain a strong relationship with our American neighbours," Carlier says "This summit also provides an important forum to discuss new ideas for job creation, identify ways to diversify our economy, advance Alberta’s position on market access issues and explore new opportunities in the agriculture and forestry sectors.”

As part of the panel on responding to natural disasters, Minister Carlier will deliver a presentation on Alberta’s response to the Horse River wildfire in the Wood Buffalo region this summer.

The summit agenda also includes discussions on sustainability, water quality, food safety, agri-tourism and rural economic development.